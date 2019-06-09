Najam ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Despite challenges on the economic front, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) led government is optimistic to achieve its target of providing more than 10 million jobs during the five years tenure.

The target, they say is to be achieved through mega projects under 2nd phase of CPEC and development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in different parts of the country for introducing industrialization and trade culture in the country. Five million low cost housing project, “Kamyab Jawan Programme”, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-II, agriculture sector development and other policy initiatives such as shifting focus from trade to manufacturing sector, and private-public partnership are some of the glimpses of government’s efforts in achieving the target.