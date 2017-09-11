2nd Pakistan Banking Awards to be given this month

KARACHI, Sept 11 (APP): The 2nd Pakistan Banking Awards
2017 will be held this month here to highlight the fundamental
development of the banking sector achieved through technology based
services.
Chief Executive of Institute of Bankers Pakistan, Hussain Lawai
said these awards would serve as a platform to promote, recognize and
acknowledge the contribution of the banking industry for strengthening
Pakistan’s economy, says a press release here on Monday.
The financial sector has done marvelous job for the economic growth
of the country and triggered its gross domestic product (GDP) so its
role, contribution and achievements of the institutions should be
recognized and acknowledged, he added.
“Our jury comprises the people who possess relevant expertise
and are undoubtedly institutions in themselves. Like before, they
would adopt transparent and impartial evaluation process to select the
best performers for this year’s awards,” he added.
He appreciated the role of Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP),
A.F. Ferguson and Co. (AFF) and Dawn Media Group for organizing this
great event.
Meanwhile Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi-Territory Senior Partner
and Chairman A.F. Ferguson & Co (AFF) PWC presented 8 award categories
which included bank the Unbanked Award, Best MicroFinance Bank, Best
Bank for Small Businesses and Agriculture, Best Bank for Corporate
Finance and Capital Market Development, Best Customer Franchise, Best
Islamic Bank, Best Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Bank and
the Best Bank.
Pakistan Banking Awards were launched in 2016. Awards are now an
annual event. Awards are given to individual banks based on their
performance, broadly in the developmental, financial, and customer
service related spheres.
