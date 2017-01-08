2nd National Amateur Golf Championship concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Second Asghar Khan, National Amateur

Golf Championship, on Sunday concluded at Pakistan Air Force Golf

Course, Peshawar.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff,

Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press

release issued here.

Hamza Khattak clinched the trophy of the prestigious 2nd

Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship with his Net score 11

under par 205 over 54 holes.

Hamza Khattak added his Net score four under 68 to his

overnight three 69 and four under par 68 by making an aggregated

total of 11 under 205. Nine handicappers Hamza made four singles

bogies and three birdies.

Promising golfer Bilal Bali with his Net score two under 214

and Major Jamshed got third position with the same score 214

respectively.

Bilal Bali, a 10 handicapper, 72 Net in the first round, 73 on

the second and 69, three under, on the third day to make a 214, one

under over 54 holes.

Major Jamshed, an eight handicapper, added three under 73 to

his overnight par 72 and 69 to reach to two under 214, taking third

position on the same score.

In the gross Zubair Hussain took first position with his gross

score 225, nine over par with four over par each on the second and

third day 76 and one over par 73 on the last day. He was struggling

on fifth at the second day, staged a strong comeback with his superb

two under 70.

Tariq carded 74, two over par on the first day, a bad 82 on

the second day and two under 70 on the third day to make an

aggregated total of 10 over par 226. Malik Pervez with his gross

score 232 took third position with 76, 76 and 75 in three-day

rounds.

In the Ladies, Tahira Nazeer got first position in the Net,

followed by Hamna Amjad and in the gross Dr. Farida Naseer took

first position, followed by Mrs. Colonel Tariq.

Air Chief gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up. A

total of 150 golfers from all across the country took part in the

prestigious championship named after legendary Air Marshal Asghar

Khan, who rendered great services for the establishment of Pakistan

Air Force.