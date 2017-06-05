2nd largest share of Rs 92.91 bln allocated for law – order

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh Government has allocated Rs
92.91 billion for law and order in financial year budget of 2017-18,
that reflected an increase of 10 per cent allocation of Rs 84.26
billion during current financial year.
This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while
presenting the Sindh budget for financial year 2017-18 here on Monday.
In terms of resource allocation, the share of Home Department
including police, jails, rangers and other LEAs – is the second
largest, he said.
Rs 2 billion has been allocated for purchase of vehicles for
Sindh Police.
Forensic Lab at an estimated cost of Rs 2.6 billion is being
constructed to provide Sindh Police state-of-the-art center to
investigate and solve complex crimes.
An amount of Rs 280 million has been allocated for setting up
Intelligence School and Data Center for Sindh Police in the
next FY 2017-18.
Reception rooms will be established in all police stations of
Sindh. This facilities is designed to portray a softer image of
Police.
As many as 3000 posts are proposed for security of CPEC related
projects.
The capacity of Special Security Unit (SSU) is proposed to be
enhanced by inducting 1000 personnel.
Rs 2 billion are proposed for procurement of security related
equipment including hi-tech precision arsenal.
A feasibility study of Rs 200 million will be carried out for
installation of security cameras in major cities of the province. Rs
195 million are earmarked for installation of CCTV cameras in various
prisons of Sindh.
The Sindh CM said that we are making efforts to improve
prisons’ condition and it is high time that we convert our traditional prisons in to correctional facilities.
For next financial year budget of prisons is being enhanced to Rs
4 billion, this reflects an increase of 19 per cent over the
allocation for this financial year.
