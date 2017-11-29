29th Convocation of PN Engineering College held

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP):To commemorate the academic

accomplishments of students, 29th Convocation of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), a constituent college of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) was held at Bahria Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff was the Chief Guest while Lt General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST and Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Karachi graced the occasion and conferred degrees to the graduating students.

In total 342 graduates were awarded degrees including 06 PhD, 37 Masters and 299 received bachelor degrees in the disciplines of Engineering and Management Information Systems.

To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in various disciplines, the Chief Guest awarded 26 medals to the position holders to include 10 President Gold Medals, 03 Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, 07 Chancellors Silver Medals and 06 Rector Gold Medals.

While speaking to the students at the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Congratulated the students and their parents on their success and stated that award of degree is the first step towards lifelong learning.

He further stated that the Defence sector in general and Navies in particular are becoming increasingly technology intensive. Pakistan Navy is keeping pace with the new dictates by undertaking development projects for enhancing the operational capabilities of naval platforms and equipment. Particular emphasis is being accorded to indigenous development, where the future engineers have the foremost role to play.

The Naval Chief appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy and NUST for contributing in promoting education in the country. He also praised the participation of PNEC students in reflecting softer and progressive image of Pakistan at international level through participation in international events, Students Exchange Program and

research & development.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad,

Commandant PNEC welcomed and thanked Chief of the Naval Staff. He

highlighted that PNEC has its graduates spread across the globe and

in top organizations of the world. 90 percent of PNEC graduates are

hired for employment within six months of graduation.

PNEC will sign two MoUs with Chinese Universities in near future

which will further open doors for students. In order to enhance

intellectual and analytical abilities, the students are provided

different forums to share and express their potential. PNEC has

established strong linkages with more than 50 renowned national and

international industries. Students get hands-on experiences through

internship programs and industrial visits. In 2017, PNEC team

participated in two international competitions and won the awards.

He advised graduates to have faith in their capabilities and

follow the core values of Faith, Integrity, Courage and Duty in their

professional and personal pursuits.

Rector NUST apprised that NUST is making all out efforts to provide

best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to

meet country’s requirements. Due to excellence in education achieved

in relatively short span of time, QS world university ranking has

placed NUST on 437th position among 500 top world universities. NUST

has been ranked No. 1 university in HEC ranking since 2015.

According to BRICS ranking NUST is on 159th rank among top

universities in Asia. He stressed upon the graduates to put in their

best in their future pursuits and contribute towards national

development and projecting soft image of Pakistan.