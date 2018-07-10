292 candidates are in the arena for 16 NA seats of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):With the general election just a fortnight away, all the 292 candidates from various political parties including independents are spending day and nights to muster public support for 16 National Assembly seats of Balochistan Province.

The political analysts are predicting close and interesting competition among newly emerged Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) , Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A), Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA), National Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

According to the ECP, around 4,299,494 voters are registered in the province, out of which 2,486,230 are male and 1,813,264 females. This time, there will be three additional seats (two general one reserved) have been given to the province after the fresh census and delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the general election 2013, from NA-259, Mehmood Khan Achakazi had won the seat by obtaining 38,401 votes while PTI Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri stood second by securing 16006 votes.

In NA-260, the PKMAP’s Abdul Rahim Mandokhail got 30,338 votes and become the member of the National Assembly while his close contestant Manzoor Ahmed Mengal from JUI-F got 26019 votes.

In NA-261 Molovi Agha Muhammad JUI-F had won the seat by obtaining 48,712 votes, while Muhammad Essa Roshan PKMAP got 48188 votes and stood second.

In NA-262, Mehmood Khan Achakazi from PKMAP clinched the seat by securing 37,814 votes, while Qari Muhammad Sher Ali from JUI-F obtained 25,256 votes.

In NA-263, Molana Ameer Zaman from JUI-F got 31031 votes and become member of the Lower House while Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir from PML-N got 23374 votes and stood second.

In NA-264 Moulana Muhammad Khan Sherani from JUI-F had won the seat by obtaining 30870 votes, while Moulana Asmatullah JUI-N 27512 announced second.

In NA-265, Mir Dostain Khan Nomki independent secured 22874 votes and become the member of National Assembly while Ahmad Jan Khan PKMAP got 12929 votes and sood second.

In NA-266 Zafarullah Khan Jamali independent candidate got 41604 votes and won the seat, while Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa independent secured 35,743 votes and declared runner up.

In NA-267, independent candidate Khalid Hussain Magsi had won the seat by getting 42240 votes, while his rival Independent Abdul Raheem Rind secured38915 votes.

In NA-268, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai of National Party had won the seat by securing 19,873 votes, while Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri JUI-F stood second with 10717 votes.

In NA-269, Molana Qamar Din from JUI-F secured 26028 votes and was declared winner, while Mir Abdul Rauf Mengal from BNP got 25970 votes and stood second.

In NA-270, Jam Kamal Khan as independent candidate had won the seat by securing 56658 votes, while Ghullam Akbar Lasi from PPP-P stood second with 35142 votes.

In NA-271, Lt. General ® Abdul Qadir Baloch from PML-N had won by getting 7388 votes, while Ahsan Ullah Raiki stood second with 6170 votes.

In NA-272, Sayed Essa Nori had won the seat by securing 15835 votes, while Dr Muhammad Yasin Baloch obtained 15316 votes and was declared runner up.

In the upcoming election 2018, in NA-257 as many as 19 candidates including Allah Noor from PMAP, Amanullah from ANP, Sheikh Imran Babar from PPPP, Abdul Wasay MMA and PTI’s Muhamamd Amin Khan Jogizai are contesting the election.

In NA-258, around 19 candidates including Amir Zaman from MMA, Habib-ur-Rehman from PMAP, Sarbuland Khan Jogezai from PPPP, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar from PML-N and Syed Qurban Ali Gharsheen will challenge each other.

In NA 259, as many as 31 candidates Allah Dad from ANP, Babar Marghzani from PTI, Sardar Mir Baz Muhammad Khan Khetran from PPP, Abdul Ghaffar from BNP, Mir Baz Muhamamd from MMA and Mir Dostain Khan Momki from Balochistan Awami Party will contest for the seat.

In NA-260 as many as 26 candidates including, Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind from PTI Shahnaz Naseer Baloch from BNP and Molvi Muhammad Abdullah from MMA are in the run against each others.

In NA-262 around 15 candidates including Syed Abdul Zahir from PML-N, Kamal Uddin from MMA and PMAP’s Muhammad Essa Khan will challenge each other.

In NA- 263, as man as 19 candidates including, Bismillah Khan Kakar from PPPP, MMA’s Salahuddin, Abdul Wali from PML-N and Nassebullah from PTI will contest for the seat.

In NA 264, around 14 candidates, including, Amir Afzal Khan Mandhokhail from PML-N, Saifullah Khan from PTI, Asmatullah from MMA, Ali Muhammad Nasar from Balochistan Awami Party and Ghulam Muhammad from ANP will contest for the seat.

In NA-265, as many as 27 candidates including, Hamd Ullah Saboor from MMA, Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani from PML-N , Rozi Khan Kakar from PPPP and PTI’s Qasim Khan Suri are contesting for the seat.

In NA-266, around 20 candidates including Agha Hassan Baloch from BNP, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmadzai from Balochistan Awami Party, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed from MMA, Muhammad Younas from PML-N and PTI’s Zain Ul Abideen Khan Khilji will contest the election.

In NA-267, as many as 21 candidates are in the arena including, Ayatullah Durani from PPPP, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri from PML-N, Sardar Noor Ahmed from Balochistan Awami Party and Sayed Mehmood Shah from MMA.

In NA-268, as many as 22 candidates including Sardar Alhaj Muhammad Umer Gorgage from PPPP, Sardar Aurangzaib from PTI and Abdul Qadir from PML-N are the main contestants for the seat.

In NA-269, around 13 candidates including, Abdul Rehman from PML-N, PTI Shafiq U Rehman, Muhammad Akhtar from Balochistan National Party and Mohammad Khalid Bizenjo from Balochistan Awami Party will contest the election from their respective parties.

For NA-270, as many as 16 candidates are in the run, of which Ehsanullah Reki from Balochistan Awami Party, Sabir Ali Baloch from PPPP, Abdul QadIr from PML-N and Atta Ullah Baloch from MMA are the main contestants.

In NA-271, as many as 15 candidates including Jan Muhammad Dashti from Balochistan National Party, Barkat Ali from PPPP, Khalil Ahmed Bulidi from MMA and Zubaida Jalal from Balochistan Awami Party will contest the election.

In NA-271 as many as 13 candidates including Allah Bakhsh from MMA, Jam Kamal Khan from Balochistan Awami Party and Ali Ahmed from PTI are the main candidates.