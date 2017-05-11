29 heads of state, government to attend Belt and Road Forum: Chinese FO Spokesperson

BEIJING, May 11 (APP): A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that 29 heads of state and government and three leaders of major international organizations, including the secretary-general of the United Nations, will attend the Leaders Roundtable and other activities.

Around 1,500 guests from over 130 countries will attend the forum as official representatives, and over 4,000 journalists around the world have registered to cover this forum, all of which are unprecedented, Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

Sharing some details of the forum, he said the forum will provide various activities, including the Opening Session, Leaders Roundtable and High-level Dialogue.

He said, on the morning of May 14, President Xi Jinping will attend the Opening Session and deliver a keynote speech. After that, there will be the high-level plenary.

On the afternoon of May 14, there will be six thematic sessions on five types of connectivity and think thank exchanges, he added.

Geng Shuang said, on the second day of the forum, President Xi will preside over the roundtable, which includes two sessions and a working lunch.

After that, President Xi will meet the press to talk about the major outcomes of the forum.

He said, China and participants to the roundtable will issue a joint communique, which will reflect their consensus on building the Belt and Road.

During the forum, participants will synergize development strategies and work for a series of cooperation outcomes. A number of cooperation documents will be signed at that time.

All in all, China would like to take this forum as an opportunity to have extensive consultation with like-minded partners about cooperation, make joint contribution to building an open platform and share the benefits brought by development.