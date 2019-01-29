ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The 27th Steering Committee Meeting (SCM) of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme–South Asia (COSCAP-SA) commenced on Tuesday here at local hotel with an aim to devise plan for an efficient regional civil aviation.
Minister for Aviation and Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro opened the three-day meeting.
27th COSCA-SA meeting begins to discuss road to efficient aviation
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The 27th Steering Committee Meeting (SCM) of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme–South Asia (COSCAP-SA) commenced on Tuesday here at local hotel with an aim to devise plan for an efficient regional civil aviation.