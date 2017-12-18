2,700-year-old relics discovered in NW China

BEIJING, Dec 18 (APP):Chinese archaeologists have recently discovered a batch of 2,700-year-old cultural relics in Chengcheng County, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Kilns, tiles and a 500-meter ancient wall, along with a total of 19 tombs were found during the excavation of a historical site, according to Sun Zhanwei, researcher at the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology, according to Global Times.

Scores of finely-carved funerary objects including weapons, jade and stoneware were unearthed, which were confirmed to date back to the Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC).

Archaeologists believe the site, covering an area of over 100,000 square meters, belonged to an aristocrat.