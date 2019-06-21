BEIJING, June 21 (APP):A total of 27 projects would be initiated in six sectors in the less-developed parts of the country under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chairman, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said.

With a focus on socioeconomic development, six areas have been identified for people-centric investment: health, education, agriculture, water and irrigation, poverty alleviation, and vocational training, he told chinadaily.com.cn.