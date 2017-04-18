26 MoUs signed between KP govt, Chinese companies on concluding day of Road Show

BEIJING (China) April 18 (APP): Another 26 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) provincial government and the Chinese companies on final day of the two-day ‘KP Economic Cooperation Road Show’ here on Tuesday.

The senior provincial government officials and representatives of the

Chinese companies agreed to extend cooperation in infrastructure, power, industry, information technology, transport, education urban development, agriculture and live stock and tourism sector.

Chief Minister KP, Parvez Khattak, Senator Shibli Baraz and provincial ministers witnessed the signing ceremony.

The chief minister also held separate meetings with heads and representatives of various Chinese companies including Huawei, CNEC, CEIC, CRFG, CRBC, Sinohydro, CCK Energy Ltd, China Railway Group Ltd, Sichuan Engineering and CEEC on sideline of the road show.

During the meetings, the chief minister thanked the Chinese

entrepreneurs for taking keen interest in the development of the province and extending cooperation for the mutual benefits.

He informed them that the KP government has introduced

investment-friendly policies to facilitate the businessmen and traders for investment and setting up businesses.

He said a special security force comprising 4,500 well equipped and trained personnel has been raised to ensure safe and secure atmosphere to foreign investors particularly the Chinese businessmen.

He expressed the confidence that with the Chinese investment and support, a new era of development would start in the province.

A delegation comprising both public and private sectors from the KP and representatives from around 400 Chinese companies participated in the event.