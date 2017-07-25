26-member cultural troupe departs for China

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): A 26-member cultural troupe departed for
China to perform in cultural festival to be held from July 26 at Shenyang city.
The cultural troupe was led by Director General Pakistan National
Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah. The troupe concluded on renowned artists including Nawaz Adil Hussain, Nawar Muhammad Ajmal, Salman Adil, Gulabkhel, Rais Ahmed and Adnan Jahangir.
China Cultural Counselor Mr Yuo Yi said such cultural exchange
programmes would further bring close the people of two friendly countries.
He announced that China Embassy would also arrange a special
training workshops for Pakistani artists.
