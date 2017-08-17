25 students to visit Turkey on scholarship

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz

Sharif said on Thursday that 25 male and female students

are going to Turkey for learning Turkish language on

scholarship.

In this regard, a function was held in Model Town

in which Punjab Chief Minister was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said

that unluckily merit had not been adopted during the

last 70 years, adding the culture of merit had been

promoted during the last nine years in Punjab.

He advised the students to give priority to hardwork

to bring laurels home and act as great ambassadors of

Pakistan in Turkey.

On another occasion, Chief Minister said that Turkish

public tremendously love the people of Pakistan and if

a Turkish taxi driver comes to know that you are Pakistani

then they even do not accept fare.

He said that students were going to world renowned

Istanbul University on one-year course. He said that

the latest technology had narrowed distances; therefore,

you may remain in contact with your family members from

Turkey through WhatsApp and added that it will not let

you feel glum and as a result, you will learn Turkish

language with zeal and hard work.

Replying to the question of a media person, the Chief

Minister said that no political query should be asked today

and told that a separate political session would be held

with the media men for political news.

Talking on the occasion, the students said that their

selection had been made purely on merit and they were

thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on it.