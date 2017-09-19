25 short films screened on second day of Asia Peace Film festival

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): As many as 25 short films and

documentaries were screened on the second day of the first Asia Film

Festival on Tuesday being organized by the Pakistan National Council

of the Arts (PNCA).

The films from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Myanmar, India, Turkey,

Korea, Bangladesh, Nepal, China and Philippines mostly focused on

the violation of human rights, poverty and conflicts. The excellent

cinematography, content and themes attracted a large crowd.

The key panel discussion was also themed on the human rights

and the role of United Nations. The panellists included the EU

Ambassador Mr Jean-Fran‡ois Cautain, development expert Christine,

and two young filmmakers Kulsoom Fatima from Pakistan and Sahraa

Karimi from Afghanistan.

The EU Ambassador Mr Jean-Fran‡ois Cautain was the view that

the political vested interests have widened the conflicts which are

causing the immense violation of human rights. The EU countries play

their role in reducing the conflicts and educating the people around

the world. The cinema not only can help in highlighting the issues

but also play its role in educating people because the scope of the

cinema is comparatively wide than TV.

Ms Christine said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

(1948) was the first legal document protecting universal human

rights. It provides comprehensive charter of human rights and value

that every person need to observe and every government shall ensure

for their people. Different agencies of the UN are mandated to

provide support to the nations to ensure the basic services and

goods to their people.

Sahraa Karimi said Pakistan and Afghanistan have almost the

same stories of people. We have been living in gloomy state of

affairs for long. Film-making for the women is not easy, however,

they can reflect the miseries and stories of women more diligently.

Kulsoom Fatima said joint international workshops give

diversity of content and vision-sharing that improves the quality

standards of the documentaries. We always learn new ways and

techniques for reflecting the difficult subjects and themes.