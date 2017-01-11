25 serious train accidents occurred in last four years: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday informed the Senate that total 25 serious train accidents
had occurred from May 2013 to December, 2016.
Replying to a question in the House, the minister said majority of the accidents were reportedly occurred due to the mistakes of railways employees.
“Seventeen 17 accidents occurred due to human error by the railways employees and seven were related to sabotage activities while
one was due to natural calamity,” he added.
Saad Rafique said 94 persons died and 413 persons were injured in
the 17 railways accidents.
As per policy in vogue, he said the passengers and railway staff
on board a train were comprehensively insured. In case of an accident compensation was paid to the deceased and injured persons, he added.
Saad Rafique said 47 cases of injured and deceased were under
process for approval with the Ministry of Railways and Postal
Insurance for compensation.
The minister said the Pakistan Railways had started action against
those responsible for the accidents.
The department was also making all out efforts to improve the obstacle system and the government had started many projects in that
regard, he added.
To another question, the minister said the Pakistan Railways resumed
operation of Samasatta Bahawalnagar section which was closed in 2011. Moreover, the Rawalpindi Kohat section had also been operationalized.
He minister the work for the restoration of Sibi Khost line, which
had been out of operation since 2006, was in progress at a cost of
Rs 3 billion and was likely to be completed by March, 2018.
A high level committee, he said, had been constituted at the headquarters to study the viability of restoration of the sections
after due consultation with all the stakeholders.
