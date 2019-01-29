25 km long gas pipeline being laid to address low pressure issue of Araiya Mohallah, Jhanda, Rawalpindi on permanent basis: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said 25 kilometer long gas pipeline is being laid in Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 45 to help addressing the low gas pressure in the areas of Jhanda Chichi and Araiya Muhallah, Rawalpindi.In a statement, the minister said that he has directed the authorities concerned to keep him abreast of the pace of work on gas infrastructure related projects.

He said the government is striving to address the issue of low gas pressure and minimising line losses. He assured addressing the low gas pressure issue on immediate basis.