24 laws introduced, amended for financial stability

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Friday said for financial stability, the government has introduced or amended about 24 laws including Benami Transaction Act, Special Economic Zones Amendment Act, Credit Bureau Act, Gas Theft Control and Recovery Ordinance etc.
He informed that ten more laws were in the pipeline.
