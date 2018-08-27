23-member Punjab cabinet sworn in; Aleem Khan senior minister

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):A 23-member Punjab cabinet was

sworn in with representation of the coalition partners during

a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem

Khan has been inducted as a senior minister with the

Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, while

Hafiz Ammar Yasir of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) was also

elevated as a minister without assigning a portfolio.

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

administered the oath to the cabinet members. Punjab Chief

Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar was also present.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Tariq

Najeeb Najmi read out an order about the appointments, while

the ceremony started with recitation of verses from the holy

Quran.

Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House witnessed great

hustle and bustle as a large number of political workers from

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ally political parties

turned up in large numbers to watch the historic moment

of formation of the government in Punjab by the PTI. It was

a rare occasion that the gallery of the Darbar Hall was also

occupied by the guests.

Conspicuous among the present were Punjab Assembly Deputy

Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Inspector General of

Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam, former caretaker

information minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz, PML-Q leader Mian Imran

Masood, senior government officials, politicians and members

of civil society.

As many as 15 out of the 23 members were allotted portfolios

while the remaining eight were yet to be assigned ministries.