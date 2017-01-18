22 tournaments to be organized in 2017: Qamar Zaman

PESHAWAR, Jan 18 (APP): Former World Champion and Vice President

Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman Wednesday said that 22 tournaments including 10 exclusively for female would be organized this year.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Media Center

of the Qayyum Sports Complex. He said last year they have organized 21 tournaments out of six were exclusively for girls with a national senior

and junior women squash championship.

He said as desired by President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief

Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force an increased has been made as far as tournaments exclusively for the female.

He said good result if coming up while focusing specifically on age

groups tournaments like Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17

(boys) and Junior Age Group tournaments for the girls.

He said the first tournament of the year-2017 is also in progress

wherein 16 top girls are taking part in the KP Junior Girls League Tournament at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex. He said International tourament with players from different countries will be organized soon

after completiton of the international squash complex in the premises of University of Peshawar.

Qamar Zaman said that they have the intention to hold an International

tournament in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which President Pakistan Squash Federation is also very keen but there is no sponsorship for the event.

“From the last six months or so, I have sent a written request to the

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but so far due to his busy schedule the Chief Minister did not bother to give time for a meeting,” Qamar Zaman added.

“If a World Champion can wait for almost six months or so what to say

about other people,” he questioned. “I do not need anything from him rather

I want to appraise the Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak regarding what

steps to be needed for the promotion of sports in the province,

particularly for squash,” he informed.

He said now International squash is coming to Pakistan and I want to

have an international squash event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that a good image of the province could be highlighted through that way.

He termed Pakistan Air Force as back bone of squash in Pakistan and

its

facilities all across Pakistan are always available for the players including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He termed 2016 as very successful for Pakistan squash wherein we won

the World Junior Squash title, Asian Junior Squash title and our players

are now winning international tournaments. He paid rich tribute to the President Pakistan Squash Federation for taking keen interest and

organized international squash tournaments in Pakistan.

“With these tournaments, he said, the ranking of our players would be

improved at international level and the boys would play good matches

against top players in the international ranking,” Qamar Zaman remarked.

He said last year they held six tournaments for the female out of

total 21 tournaments and this year they have planned 22 tournament

including 10 tournaments for the female. The total prize money of these tournaments is 1.5 million for which he is very thankful to all those including NBP, ICMS, Pakistan Red Crescent, for extended their support to the association. He said from Jan 2017 to Dec 2017 we have planned squash activities in each of the month.