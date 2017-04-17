ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Minister of State for Interior
Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday informed the Senate that so far 22 persons
have been arrested in their involvement in Mashal case in Wali Khan University, Mardan.
Winding up the discussion on killing of Mashal in Wali Khan
University Mardan, the minister said that six university employees were
also among these 22 arrested persons.
He said that according to a brief of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP police
have arrested 16 out of 20 involved persons besides six more out of 12 persons who were also later identified in the incident with total of 22 persons.
He said that FIR has been lodged under relevant sections after the
incident and the police were working to arrest all people who were
involved in the incident.
Baligh-ur-Rehman said that when local police received the information
of the incident, it immediately rushed to the Journalism Department of
the University, led by DSP Sheikh Maltoon Police Station and protected
Abdullah from the assault of the mob while the police also recovered the dead body of Mashal who was already killed during violence.
He said that SP Operations Mardan and DPO Mardan also remained there
after the incident and cleared the university from the mob activity by
using tear gas and arresting students on April 13.
There is a need to promote the culture of peace and tolerance in the
society for patiently understanding the view point of other schools of thought, he added.
Baligh-ur-Rehman said to promote tolerance there was also a need to
include this aspect in the curriculum and the federal government was
working on it to protect the society from intolerance.
22 persons arrested in Wali Khan University incident: Baligh
ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Minister of State for Interior