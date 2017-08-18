22 Ferraris including BLA commander surrender to security forces

QUETTA, Aug 18 (APP): As many as 22 Ferraris, including a Baloch

Liberation Army (BLA) commander Ainuddin Friday surrendered to security forces.

The Ferraris surrendered during a ceremony, held at Frontier Corps (FC)

Madadgar Headquarters, Quetta, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

The ceremony was a sequel to a number of ceremonies held in different

parts of Balochistan during which hundreds of Ferraris had surrendered, including militant commands Balkh Sher Badeeni, who surrendered in January, this year.

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and a large number of civil and

military officials were present on the occasion.