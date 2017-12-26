21st death anniversary of Perveen Shakir observed

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):The 21st death anniversary of

poetess of fragrance, Perveen Shakir was observed here

on Tuesday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at her residence

here which was attended by family members and literary

figures.

They paid rich tribute to Parveen Shakir on her

services in the field of literature and poetry.

On this occasion, Quran Khawani was also held for

the departed soul.

It is pertinent to mention here that renowned poetess

Perveen Shakir was one of the top literary figures of the

country. She was also a CSS officer.

She was on her way to office in Islamabad on December 26,

1994 when her car collied with a bus and she died on the spot.