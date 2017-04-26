21st century is an era of multiple power centers: Khawja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Wednesday said that 21st century was an era of multiple power

centers, renewed economic interdependencies and realignment of

politico-strategic alliances.

While addressing a conference on International Security being

held at Moscow, Khawaja said Kashmir issue was a strategic flash

point in south Asia and if left unresolved, the dispute had potential to

threaten stability and peace of the entire region.

According to a press release here, the minister stressed on

the importance of conference to manage shared challenges including

terrorism, socio economic in equality, climate change, demography as

well as the on going conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan and North Africa.

He thanked the defence ministry of Russian Federation for

hosting 6th Moscow security conference.

Defence Ministers of Iran, Brazil and India also made speeches

on the occasion.