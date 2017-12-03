’21st century belongs to China – land of economic miracles’

BEIJING, Dec 3 (APP):China is the land of ‘economic miracles’ and the 21st century belongs to China, said various prominent personalities belonging to education, media and energy.

Stressing further enhancement in Pak-China cooperation in various sectors including energy, media and infrastructure, they said numerous opportunities existed in the ‘One Belt One Road’ and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Media, they observed, had an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between China and Pakistan.

Speaking during short training programmes arranged for Pakistani journalists, they said Pak-China relations

could be strengthened further with increased interaction between media representatives, scholars and

educationists.

The training programmes have been arranged by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with

Chinese University Renmin. The programmes, which started on November 27, are aimed at promoting frequent exchanges of Pakistani and Chinese journalists.

Deliberating on the topic of ‘Chinese media industry and international media cooperation,’ Professor Zhong

Xin of Renmin University’s School of Journalism said that China had made progress in various fields.

Highlighting development of Chinese media industry, including newspapers, TV channels and online journalism,

he said the users of Internet, online news and mobile news had increased manifold in China.

He said frequent interaction among representatives of media and other institutions helped increase cooperation between people of the two countries.

He said the media played a vital role in enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China. He advocated frequent exchanges of media delegations, which would help understand each other’s society.

Speaking on “Chinese Economic Progress, Challenges, and Reforms,” Executive Vice Dean University School of Public Administration and Policy Professor XU Gyang Jian said with committed and powerful leadership, the13th five- year plan (2016-20) highlighted the reasons for Chinese economic progress. Change of economic structure was the basic feature of economic progress as new reforms were being implemented in China, he added.

He said China was facing challenges of poverty, unequal distribution of resources and pollution in far flung areas.

However, many projects of sustainable development, particularly ‘Green Development’, were being implemented with the aim to bridge the gap between rural and city areas.

China, he said, wanted to further strengthen relations with Pakistan especially in media and education.

Delivering a lecture on the topic of ‘Belt and Road Initiatives’, Associate Professor of Renmin University

School of International Studies Cui Shoujin said China was the second largest oil user and the biggest user of energy in the world. China, he said, was trying to develop environment friendly technology.

He said the CPEC project would help change the fate of entire region. Pakistan would get numerous benefits

after its completion. The Gwadar port would provide the shortest route to China for oil import, he added.

Pakistan could generate energy by utilizing its water resources , he said, adding that both Pakistan and China

were committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism and separatists. Bilateral cooperation was must for developing

economy. Some countries were perhaps jealous of the CPEC project, he added.

Associate Professor Renmin University Xie Gui Hua said there was a wide gap between rural and urban population of China and the government was taking steps to bridge the gap.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media persons visited China Radio. International Head of Urdu Service Mrs Mehvish

briefed the delegation about the working of her service.

She said the Urdu Service was airing 18 hours transmission daily, including 15 hours for Pakistan and 3 hours

for Beijing. China Radio had a huge network in Islamabad.

The delegation also visited the offices of prominent energy and chemical company SinoPec. The company’s officials told the delegation that SinoPec was a distinguished oil refinery, which used environment friendly technology. The delegation also visited Tian Men Square, Palace Museum and Great China Wall.