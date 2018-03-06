209th Corps Commanders’ Conference discusses internal, external security environment

RAWALPINDI, Mar 06 (APP):The 209th Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

The forum discussed internal and external security environment and progress of ongoing operations including Khushal Balochistan programme, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The forum also pledged to carry forward the achieved successes to enduring peace and stability in the country.