2024 candidates in run for National, Provincial Assembly seats in KP

PESHAWAR, Jul 03 (APP):A total of 2024 candidates are in the run for the National and Provincial Assembly seats for Khyber Pakthunkhwa where the general election would be held on July 25, 2018.

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) officials told APP on Tuesday that following completion of scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidatures and issuance of final electoral lists of the candidates, a total of 2024 candidates are now left in electoral race in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

As many as 760 candidates will try luck for national assembly and 1264 for provincial assembly seats on July 25, 2018 General Elections.Out of 760 candidates for National Assembly, 725 will run for General and 35 for women seats respectively.

Similarly, 1165 candidates will flex muscle on General, 79 on women and 20 non-muslims seats for KP Assembly.

Likewise, a total of 42 candidates are in the run for five national assembly and 168 for 14 PK seats from Peshawar district.

On NA 27 Peshawar- I, the final candidates who will contest election 2018 including Haji Ghulam Ali (MMA), Tahir Nadeem (ANP), Asma Alamgir Arbab (PPP), Noor Alam Khan (PTI), Amjad Ali 9QWP), Sobia Shahid (PMLN), Sidra Qadeem, Shakail Abid and Naveed Ali.

On NA 28 Peshawar-II, the candidates left in the electoral battle include Arbab Amir Ayub (PTI), Shafi Akbar (ANP), Sabir Hussain Awan (MMA), Muhammad Intekhab (PMLN), Muhammad Daud Khan Burki (Independent) and Ikramullah (Tahrik Labaik Pakistan).

The candidates who are left in the final electoral lists for NA-29 Peshawar-III include, Arbab Kamal (ANP), Amir Muqam (PMLN), Muhammad Shafiq (Tahrik e Labaik Pakistan), Nasir Khan Mosazai (PTI) and Naeem Jan (MMA).

On NA-30 Peshawar-IV, the candidates who will try muscle include Arbab Alamgir Khan (PPP), Arbab Naeejullah Khan (MMA), Sher Ali Arbab (PTI), Muhammad Alamgir Khalil (ANP), Muhammad Junaid (PMLN), Malil Haider Khan (PML), , Noor Wali Khan (Pakistan Justice and Demcratic Party ) and Muhammad Khurshid (Independent).

On NA 31 Peshawar-V, the final candidates are Akhunzada Irfanullah (PPP), Ghulam Bilour (ANP), Shaukat Ali (PTI), Sadeequr Rehman Paracha (MMA), Ilyas Bilour (Independent), Rohullah (Ind), Gul Rehman (Pasban Pakistan), Muhammad Shafaf Yasir (Ind), Muhammad Nadeem (PMLN) , Noor Hussain (Peace Development Party) and Yasmin (Tahrik Labaek Pakistan).

Similarly on PK -66, as per the final list, the candidates left include Hashmat Khan (MMA), Syed Liaqat Hussain Shah (PMLN), Kirmatullah Khan (PPP), Liaquat Ali Khan (ANP), Muhammad Hasham Babar (QWP), Wisal Khan (Ind) and Arbab Shahryar (Ind).

On NA PK 67, the candidate who will try their luck includes Asif Iqbal Daudzai (MMA), Arbab Muhammad Wasim Khan (PTI), Razaullah Khan (PPP), Fazlullah (PMLN), Muhammad Shafi (QWP), independent candidates Insaf Khan, Salim Khan, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, Muhammad Asghar Khan, Muhammad Alam, Aurangzaib Khan Tahrik Jawanan Pakistan, Malik Naseem Ahmed Khan (ANP) and Noor Akbar (Ind).

On PK 69, the candidates left in the electoral lists include Arbab Jehandad Khan (PTI), Arbab Fazal Akbar, Arbab Mir Afzal Khan Daudzai, Qari Samiullah Jan (MMA), Malik Amrooz Khan Independent) and Mumtaz Khan (ANP) Wajid Sadiq (PPP-S).

On PK 70, prominent candidates are Jan Afzal (MMA), Khushdil Khan (ANP), Shah Farman (PTI), Shahid Khan (PMLN), Ghanzafar Ali (PPP), Niazur Rehman Mohmand (QWP), Muhammad Shafiq (Tahrik e Liabaik Pakistan) and independent candidate Muhammad Daud Burki.

On PK 71, as per the final electoral lists, the candidates left in the run include Amanullah (PPP), Javed Khan (MMA), Zar Muhammad (QWP), Shah Farman (PTI), Sifatullah (PMLN), Abdul Hafeez (ANP), Samandar Khan (Tahrik e Labaiq Pakistan), indepdents candidates Muhamamd Hanif Afridi and Hidayatullah Khan.

On PK 72, candidates left in the run include Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil ( ANP), Tahir Khan (PMLN), Faheem Ahmed (PTI), Kashif Azam (MMA), Manzoor Ali (PPP), Nargas Samin (QWP), Abdul Wali (Pakistan Rah e Haq Party), Ata Ali Khan (Peace Development Party), Shukat Ali (Ind), Sohbat Khan (Ind) and Tariq Khan (Ind).

On PK 73, the candidates left in the electoral battle include Amanullah Khan (MMA), Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra (PTI), Farhad Ali (PMLN), Muhammad Salim Akhtar Durrani ( ANP), Yashin Khan (PPP), Shabir Ahmed (Peace Development Party), Falak Niaz Khalil (QWP), Muhammad Nadir Khan (Aam Awam Party), Haibatullah Khan (Tharik Nowjawanan Pakistan) and others.

The main candidates on PK 74 Peshawar are Arbab Zarak Khan (PPP), Pir Fida PTI, Ateef Rehman MMA, Muhammad Ibrar ANP.

On PK 75, the main candidates in the run include Arbab Farooq Jan (MMA), Aqil Shah (ANP), Qamar Zaman PMLN and Wajidullah PTI.

The main contenders on PK 76 are Ziaullah Afridi (PPP), Behrullah MMA and Asif Khan PTI whereas on PK 77 the main candidates are Hassan Mehmood Jan (PMLN), Khairul Bashir MMA, Kamran Bangash PTI and Syed Zahir Ali Shah PPP.

On PK 78, the main contesting candidates are Haji Ghulam Ali MMA, Muhammad Irfan PTI, Haroon Bashir Bilour ANP and Javed Nasim PMLQ whereas on PK79, the main contenders are Fazl Elahi PTI, Malik Naushad MMA, Abdul Jabbar ANP and Umar Khattab PPP.