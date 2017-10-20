2018 elections important for political parties: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that 2018 elections are very important for all the

political parties.

The political parties should have to clear themselves from the legal process before going to public for

vote, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had given policy and performed well for the public, he said.

He said that despite the matter of disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), was fully united.

He said that educated people should come forward for politics.

He said that he never refused to meet any representatives of the political party.

To a question he said that he got the governorship through hardwork and performance.