2018 election to wipe out those doing negative politics: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif said on Saturday that the politics of those who damaged national
economy would be wiped out in general elections 2018.
Talking to parliamentarians here, he said opponents were
afraid of rapid development and progress in the country, and these negative politicians should stop playing with countrymen’s fate and let Pakistan progress.
Shehbaz Sharif said, “Our opponents are afraid of four years
successful period of PML-N government and they are frightened that elimination of load shedding by PML-N government will end their
politics.”
He said, political performers who had looted national resources
were also supporting the sit-in group and Niazi sahib should look
around and he would see those who had got hefty loans written off
and land grabbers.
It was unfortunate that Niazi sahib had not learnt any lesson
from repeated defeats in the past and the history book would record
his name among those who conspired against Pakistan’s development
and prosperity, he maintained.
The Chief Minister said those who held new jugglery daily and
were trying to bring bad luck to the people, should mend their ways
as efforts had been made in the past to damage development process
through sit-ins, lockdown, civil disobedience and protests, but the
common man distanced himself from politics of violence and protest
as well as foiled negative designs of such elements from general
elections to by-elections and local government elections.
He said the person responsible for the criminal delay in Nandipur
Power Project due to loot and plunder had taken refuge in accountability party, adding that one party gave shadows of darkness to the country
due to its corruption and the second party obstructed power projects through protests. Main objective of those leveling allegations against elected leadership, he said, was to hinder development process in
the country. Opponents of progress should realize that every trick
of their negative politics had failed, he added.
He said that father of a political child had broken all records
of corruption in the country and every day of the former rulers had
dawned with a new scandal of corruption for the poor nation. Those
got loans of billions of rupees written off and now pretend to be aristocrats should also be brought to justice because writing off
loans was also a crime and indiscriminate accountability of all
those should be carried out who were involved in the loot of national
resources, he suggested.
He said that baseless allegations leveled against the leadership
of the PML-N had not even a remotest link with the reality and stories
of lies had been fabricated by the liar politicians.
Shehbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
had put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity but those leveling baseless allegations wanted to upset this process but the people
would not be hoodwinked by these juggler politicians. The PML-N
government would continue implementing its manifesto of public
service, he resolved.
The parliamentarians, who met the Chief Minister, included MNAs
Parvaiz Malik, Asadur Rehman, Khalid Javed Warriach and MPA Mehmood
Qadir Khan.
