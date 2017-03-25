2017 is year of ending darkness by producing electricity: CM

LAHORE, March 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said this year was a year of ending darkness by producing electricity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

As a result of the completion of various energy projects at the end of

2017, the load-shedding would come to an end and its credit went to Pakistan Muslim League-N government led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony after

inauguration of Anti-Violence Centre for Women in Multan.

He regretted about some people’s allegations that the projects were

designed for taking commission.

These people would get nothing except regret and ignominy if they

reassessed their behaviour, he added.

He said they should not talk like this rather it should be said that

everyone should be held accountable and brought to justice so that the nation could know who had spent the resources for public welfare and who plundered national resources ruthlessly.

The Chief Minister announced setting up more centres in different

districts of the province and said, “No religion allows violence against women, acid throwing, teasing; and the religion of Islam has also prohibited it in a strongest manner.”

He said all the people respected superior judiciary; the society

which did not give respect to judge and the court could not move forward and the society which enjoyed justice would never lag behind.

The PML-N and the nation would accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, whatever it may be, but he was of the opinion that it was right time for all, including him, to be brought to justice, he added.

He said all those people who had been given an opportunity of public

service should be brought to justice so that things should be crystal cleared.

All should be held accountable and made answerable, he added.

He inquired in which province 50 billion rupees had been spent but did

not show, it should also be made answerable.

The people who termed metro bus as Jangla bus were now planning to

launch this project in Peshawar.

They termed the latest metro bus system in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi

and Islamabad as Jangla bus, but for God’s sake, the metro bus system, you were planning to introduce in Peshawar, should not be called as Jangla bus.

He congratulated them they were introducing the latest metro bus service system of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Peshawar now.

Shehbaz Sharif said no one could become a leader by rejecting the things which he did not like and narcissist could not be a leader.

“It is duty of the government to provide complete security to women who suffer from violence or any injustice is done to them,” he said and added that cooperation should be extended in medico legal aid and treatment while the police, administration and the judiciary should also proactively work for the protection of women and provision of justice.

He said in the centre set up in Multan, all the facilities had been

provided to the women suffering from violence under one roof, adding in this anti-violence centre, FIR would also be registered and action would be taken against the persons lodging illegal FIRs.

He said doctors had been appointed for the daughters of the nation

besides provision of experts and psychologists for expert advice.

Similarly, facility of surgery was also provided, he added.

He said all the matters pertaining to violence, acid throwing or

injustice would be dealt with under one roof and action would be taken, and the judge and court room facility was also provided in this center.

He said the whole system was given legal shape so that the miseries of

violence-affected women could be solved under one roof and they may not face any difficulty.

“All the societies including the Islamic society do not allow heinous

crimes like violence against women, injustice or acid-throwing, he said and assured, “We will further promote this system of centers because protection of rights of mothers, sisters and daughters is our responsibility which we will abide by in the best manner.”

He said men and women were equal in this country. “Quaid-e-Azam has said

that no society can progress without protection of rights of women, provision of justice, education and empowerment; and this is in accordance with the Islamic societal norms.

This law has been made in accordance with Quran and Sunnah for the

protection of rights and security of mothers, daughters and sisters of the nation. We cannot think of any legislation in violation of Quran and Sunnah,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government had taken effective steps for women empowerment and protection of their rights under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said, “Metro bus service is running successfully in Multan which

takes our mothers, sisters and daughters to schools, colleges, offices and factories in a respectable manner.”

Six billion rupees had been allocated under “Khadim-e-Punjab

Zewar-e-Taleem Programme” for the girls studying in 6th to 10th class in 16 selected districts of the Punjab, whose parents had no resources to educate their girls, and they were forced to send them as housemaid, he added.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said, stipends had been given to one lakh

and 75 thousand poor but talented male and female students for higher education under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund. Out of them, one lakh and 20 thousand daughters of the nation had secured these stipends and an amount of Rs. 1.5 billion was being spent, annually, he added.

He said up till now, stipends worth Rs. 11 billion had been given and

the beneficiary-girls had emerged as doctors and engineers. These girls were nation-builders and the society could not move forward without protecting their rights.

He said the education was the tool which eliminated ignorance and

poverty and changed the destiny of the nation.

“We will provide all out resources for empowerment of daughters of the

nation,” he added.

He said, “The country cannot progress without eliminating the habit of

begging; the begging bowl will have to be broken to stand on our own feet.”

He congratulated Provincial Ministers, concerned secretaries, Salman

Sufi of Special Monitoring Unit and others for showing exemplary performance with regard to construction of this centre.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first anti-violence centre for

women in Multan.

He visited building of the centre and inspected its different sections.

He also reviewed the facilities provided to violence affected women and commended the construction work as well as various facilities.

The Chief Minister said that anti-violence center for women had been set up under a coordinated system and the violence affected women would have facilities including police, official lawyer, forensic assessment, psychological treatment and residence.

He said it was a new chapter in the history of steps taken for the

elimination of violence against women.

He said that anti-violence center for women in Multan was is a unique in

the whole world as the violence affected women had been provided all facilities under one roof.

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana accompanied the Chief Minister.

Governor Rafique Rajwana, Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Begum

Zakia Shahnawaz and Salman Sufi of Special Monitoring Unit also addressed the function.