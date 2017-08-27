20,000 schools to be shifted to solar energy

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that under “Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala
Programme”, shifting of 20,000 electricity-deprived schools
to solar energy should be implemented swiftly.
This programme in its first phase, is being initiated
from schools of South Punjab which will lit 10,800 schools
there through solar panels, he added.
He was addressing a meeting held to review the headway
on shifting of schools to solar energy under “Khadim-e-Punjab
Ujala Program” through video-link.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that
shifting of schools to solar energy was a unique and remarkable
programme of Pakistan which was a very important project to
provide learning environment conducive to our students so we
need to expedite it without any delay.
Shehbaz Sharif said that billions of rupees were being
spent on the schools’ brightening project which would facilitate
millions of children so we have to work hard to push it forward
and complete it at the earliest.
He said the Punjab government was investing billions of
rupees on the bright future of nation and all out resources
were being made available to furnish them with favorable
instructive environment.
The Secretary Energy while giving briefing to the meeting
about progress of this program said that the best and well-known
companies have come up for the execution of this project.
Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood
Ahmed, Secretaries Schools Education, Energy, Information and
other concerned officials attended the meeting through video-
link from Civil Secretariat.
