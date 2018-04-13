Over 2,000 civilians casualties in Afghanistan in first quarter of 2018: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 12 (APP):Armed conflict in Afghanistan killed 763 civilians and injured 1,495 in the first three months of this year, the United Nations mission said Thursday.

“All parties to the conflict in Afghanistan must do everything in their power to protect civilians from harm,” Ingrid Hayden, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, said. “Afghan civilians continue to suffer, caught in the conflict, in ways that are preventable; this must stop now.”

The 2,258 civilian casualties, documented from 1 January to 31 March by the UN Assistance Mission in the country, known as UNAMA, are at the similar levels recorded in the first three months of 2017 and 2016. Anti-Government elements caused 1,500 civilian casualties, up six per cent from the same period last year.

Suicide improvised explosive devices (IED) and complex attacks were the leading cause of civilian casualties – a new trend. The Mission found that combats on the ground were the second leading cause, followed by targeted and deliberate killings, explosive remnants of war, and aerial operations.