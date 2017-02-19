200 MW wind energy projects under CPEC to be completed this year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Three wind power projects under China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with installed capacity of 200

Mega Watt would start their commercial operation by mid of the

current fiscal year.

The sources in Planning ministry suggested that the 50 MW

Hydro China Dawood wind Power project is expected to be completed by

next month whereas UEP Wind Power project with installed capacity of

99 MW is likely to be completed by September, 2017.

Similarly the Commercial Operation Date of the 50 MW Sachal

Energy Development Wind Project is set at June, 2017.

The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan project with installed

capacity of 100 MW however is likely to be completed by September

2018.

Regarding the current status of this project, the sources

revealed that letters of support have been issued by AEDB while

security documents(EPA,IA and direct agreement) have also been

signed.

While the financial close of the project is expected to be

done in next month.

Three more wind power projects of 100 MW each had already been

completed and they are producing the energy, the sources said.

Providing detail regarding tariff structure of the projects,

the sources informed that the per unit rate of UEP Wind Power was

fixed at US cents 13.524, while that of Hydro China Dawood Power is

also fixed at US cents 13.524.

Similarly, the tariff of Sachal Energy Development is fixed

at US 14.86 cents per unit while the Three Gorges Wind Farm

Pakistan’s rate was set at US cents 10.448 per unit.

The tariff of Applolo Solar Pakistan, Crest Energy Pakistan

and Best Green Energy Pakistan wind project which have started their

commercial operation is fixed at US cents 14.15 per unit each, the

sources added.