200 computer teachers being shortlisted for recruitment: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary

on Wednesday apprised the Senate some over 200 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment

of computer teachers in federal government schools and appointment letters would be issued shortly.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Col (R )Tahir Hussain Mashhadi regarding non-availability of Computer Teachers in Federal Government Schools and Colleges, the minister said

there were 97 sanctioned post of computer teachers and out of them, 31 posts were lying vacant.

He conceded that there was shortage of computer teachers in the schools. However, he said

now teachers were being recruited to overcome the shortage.

The minister said computer was being taught as compulsory subject from class 6 in the federal government schools.

He said under the PM Education Reforms Programme, state of the art computer and science laboratories were also being set up in the schools and colleges.