20 suspects arrested from Kharian, Srai Alamgir

RAWALPINDI, June 19 (APP): In sequel to the Operation Radd-ul-
Fasaad, a joint search operation was carried out in the outskirts of
Kharian and Sarai Alamgir that resulted in arrest of 20 terror
suspects besides recovering sizeable cache of arms.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on
Monday, the search operation was jointly carried out by the Punjab
Rangers, Police and Intelligence Agencies.
