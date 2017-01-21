20 Parachinar blast victims funeral prayer offered amid moving secnes

PESHAWAR, Jan 21 (APP): A mass funeral prayer of 20 victims of a blast at Parachinar vegetable and fruit market was offered amid moving secnes on Saturday.

At least 23 persons were killed and dozens injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 8.50 am at the market when there was great rush of customers there.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Shaheen Mazhar

Mehmood, Commandant Tall Bridge Brig Amir Muhammad Khan, Member National Assembly Sajid Tori, Political Agency Khurram Ikram Ullah and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

The bodies of the deceased were later handed over to their relatives

for burial in their native graveyards.

Moving scenes were witnessed at the time of the mass funeral. All the participants of the funeral, including the grief-striken relatives of the blast victims, expressed their anger against the terrorists who had

brutally killed their loved ones.

A complete shutter-down strike was observed in the Parachinar city.

The city wore a deserted look. The call for strike was given by Youth of Parachinar, Imamia Students Organization, Tori-Bangash tribes and other organizations.

Meanwhile, elders of six local tribes living in lower and central Kurram Agency at a meeting condemned the terror incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the blast victims.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak strongly condemned the Parachinar blast and also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

They directed the hospital authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

The Governor, in a statement, termed the bomb blast a cowardly act

of terror, saying such terrorist attacks could not deter the national resolve to eliminate the menace from the country.

Governor Jhagra said those, who were killing innocent people, deserved

no leniency and would be brought to justice at any cost. The nation stood united with the military in the war against terror and the operation would continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the country, he added.

Chief Minister Khattak and Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed grief over loss of precious lives. Such desperate attacks could not shake the resolve of the government to wipe out terrorists, who had no religion and were just enemies of humanity, they added.

Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah also condemned the blast and expressed sympathies with the families of victims.

Meanwhile, the seriously injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Peshawar in military helicopters. The Quick Response Force of FC and Pakistan Army helicopters participated in the rescue operation.