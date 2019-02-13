RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said that 20 new freight trains would be launched during the current year to improve economic condition of Pakistan Railways.
Work was underway to run two VIP trains, the Jinnah and Sir Syed Express which would be launched next month, said Sheikh Rashid said while talking to media at Rawalpindi Railway Station.
20 more freight trains to be launched in 2019: Sh Rashid
