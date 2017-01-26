20-member SAARC Chamber delegation leaves for Amritsar

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): A high level 20-member delegation from SAARC Chamber left for Amritsar via Wahga border to attend its 68th Executive Committee meeting.

Talking to the media at Wahga border before departure, Vice President SAARC CCI Iftkhar Ali Malik, who is leading the delegation, said that first time in the history that the meeting of Executive Committee is taking place in Amritsar, (India) and Lahore from January 26 to 30, 2017, to strengthen the objective of SAARC and spread a message of peace and harmony in South Asian.

He said that SAARC CCI business leaders delegation from SAARC member countries would arrive in Pakistan via Wahga border on January 27 and 28, 2017 to hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Governor Punjab, Minister of Commerce and FPCCI officials.

He said that private sector of the region was committed to socio-economic integration of South Asia. He said that business community of the region believed in harmony and advocates regional economic integration to address the major challenges the region faces including job creation and poverty.

Malik said that regional economic cooperation between SAARC member states would help to unleash the true economic potential of South Asia. He said that SAARC delegates from eight countries would be crossing Wagha border to give a message of peace and harmony across the SAARC region.

Iftikhar Ali Malik urged the SAARC member countries to join hands together and move forward. He said that deeper commitment at political level was inevitable to make SAARC effective.