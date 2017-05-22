20 kgs heroin recovered from PIA’s London bound flight

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Special Vigilance Team (SVT) here on

Monday recovered 20 Kgs of heroin from flight of Pakistan

International Airlines (PIA) bound for London.

“Further investigations are underway,” PIA’s news release

while confirming the narcotic haul said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Aviation Sardar Mehtab

Ahmed Khan immediately ordered an enquiry into the matter with the

direction that those behind this incident should be brought to book.

Additional Inspector General of Police Punjab Hussain Asghar

has been appointed the head of the enquiry team with a mendate to

unearth the entire network of smuggling mafia involved in such acts.

The details into the recovery of narcotics from the PIA

flight revealed that PIA had already directed to check the smuggling

of narcotics through a newly formed Central Operational Committee

(COC).

In the light of the directions by newly formed COC, PIA had

been carrying out physical search of almost all the flights

operating on the international routes.

On Monday the SVT comprising officials of Anti Narcotics Force

(ANF) and Security Staff of PIA carried out physical search of

Flight PK-785 bound for London and recovered 20 Kgs of heroin.

Subsequent thorough search of the aircraft – the flight was

cleared to take off from Benazir Bhutto airport for London. The

flight was allowed to take off about two hours behind schedule, PIA

news release added.