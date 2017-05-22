20 kgs heroin recovered from PIA’s London bound flight

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Special Vigilance Team (SVT) here on
Monday recovered 20 Kgs of heroin from flight of Pakistan
International Airlines (PIA) bound for London.
“Further investigations are underway,” PIA’s news release
while confirming the narcotic haul said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Aviation Sardar Mehtab
Ahmed Khan immediately ordered an enquiry into the matter with the
direction that those behind this incident should be brought to book.
Additional Inspector General of Police Punjab Hussain Asghar
has been appointed the head of the enquiry team with a mendate to
unearth the entire network of smuggling mafia involved in such acts.
The details into the recovery of narcotics from the PIA
flight revealed that PIA had already directed to check the smuggling
of narcotics through a newly formed Central Operational Committee
(COC).
In the light of the directions by newly formed COC, PIA had
been carrying out physical search of almost all the flights
operating on the international routes.
On Monday the SVT comprising officials of Anti Narcotics Force
(ANF) and Security Staff of PIA carried out physical search of
Flight PK-785 bound for London and recovered 20 Kgs of heroin.
Subsequent thorough search of the aircraft – the flight was
cleared to take off from Benazir Bhutto airport for London. The
flight was allowed to take off about two hours behind schedule, PIA
news release added.
