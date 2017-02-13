DIG Traffic, SSP Operations among 10 killed, 58 others injured in blast

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): Ten people including senior police officers were killed while 58 others sustained multiple injuries in Charing Cross blast here on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the powerful explosion occured when representatives and workers of several pharmaceutical and chemist associations were protesting at the Charing Cross, The Mall.

Soon after the blast, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to various hospitals including Ganga Ram, Mayo, Services and others.

A spokesman for DIG Operations said that DIG traffic Syed Ahmad Mobeen and SSP Operations Zahid Akram Gondal embraced martyrdom in the blast.