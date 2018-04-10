Over 2 million people can be brought to tax net by using modern technology: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has said that over two million people could be brought to tax net by using modern technology in the country.

There were 700,000 tax payers in the country and that the figure would be increased through using modern technology, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The credit goes to the present government for announcing tax amnesty scheme, he said.

The target has been set to collect 4000 billion rupees tax this year, Miftah Ismail said. Due to the prudent policies of present government, the exports had been increased to 23.9 per cent, he added.

“We have also set targets to achieve 5.6 per cent growth rate this year,” he said.

Commenting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said many roads and infrastructure development projects, have been initiated under CPEC.

Miftah said India was spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan to halt economic progress including CPEC.

For purchasing property, he said the citizens would have to make tax registration. All efforts

were being made to expand tax network and check tax evaders in the country, he added.