25 killed, 49 hurt in Sabzi Mandi blast, confirm ministers

LAHORE, July 24 (APP): Specialised Healthcare and Medical

Education Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Primary Healthcare

Minister Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazir have confirmed that at

least 25 persons including seven policemen embraced martyrdom

in Lahore explosion.

Talking to media after visiting the injured at the Lahore

General Hospital (LGH), they said 49 others were injured in

the blast occurring near Kot Lakhpat Sabzi Mandi, adjacent to

Arfa Kareem IT Tower, Ferozepur Road, here on Monday.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said 13 bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, nine to LGH and four to Ittefaq Hospital.

He said emergency had been declared in all government hospitals and best medical facilities were being provided to the injured, adding identification process of the injured was under way.

To a question, the minister said the initial investigation showed that

it was a suicide attack. He feared increase in casualities as some injured were in critical condition.

He said heavy contingent of police was deputed at the site to provide

security to the LDA teams busy in an operation against old buildings at the vegetable market in Kot Lakhpat area. He said police were the main target of the terrorist attack.

He urged people to leave the area for investigators to collect forensic

evidence from the crime scene.