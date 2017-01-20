2 helos of Army Aviation ferrying relief goods in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan Army Aviation Friday provided

two MI 17 helicopters on the request of Balochistan’s government for carrying out relief operation in snow hit areas of Kalat Division.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these helicopters have so far transported 4 tons of edibles, tents and blankets from Quetta to Khaliqabad, Mangochar and Tehsil Kalat for further distribution amongest affectees by Provincial Disaster Managment Authority (PDMA) and local administration.