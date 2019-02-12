2-day parliamentarians workshop on strategic communication begins at PIPS

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):A two-day capacity building workshop on “strategic communication and media engagement in crisis situation” for the parliamentarians Tuesday started here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

It was second training workshop for the parliamentarians, organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The workshop was organized to refine the skills of the participants with a deeper understanding of interacting with media during crisis situations.

The participants of workshop comprised nominated members of the National Assembly, Senate and all the provincial assemblies including members of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The training workshop was inaugurated by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Shafqat Jalil, who expressed confidence that the representatives of the people would not only benefit from the proceedings of the workshop but also be able to share their experiences and give suggestions to counter the trends of violent extremism.

He said the representatives of the people can certainly play an important role in educating the people to reject violence in any form.

The National Action Plan, he added, which has the support of all the political parties, is a true reflection of our national resolve to combat the menace of violent extremism.

PIPS Executive Director Zafarullah Khan and Pakistan Peace Collective CEO Mian Shabbir Anwer elaborated upon the significance of the training workshop in refining the skills of the participants in interacting with the media during any crises situation.

The speakers during various interactive sessions unwrapped the role of parliamentarians in countering the phenomenon of violent extremism.

The participants were also sensitized with the importance of strategic communication to neutralize the psychological impact of violent behavior on the society.

The interactive sessions were followed by mock exercise including on-site media interaction after any incident of violent extremism.

The speakers and trainers of the workshop included Quatrina Hosain, Barrister Mahreen Khan, Brig (R) Mowadat H Rana and Khurshid Nadeem who covered various aspects of related issues.

The training module for the said workshop was designed to enhance the skills and capacity of the parliamentarians on utilizing appropriate techniques and language set to boost public resilience against violence extremism.