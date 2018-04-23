1st Punjab CM National Women Squash Championship from April 26

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):The inaugural edition of the Punjab Chief Minister National Women Squash Championship will go into action here from April 26 at PSA Complex.

“Players from all-over the country will exhibit their talent and technique during the five-day premier activity, which aims at further promoting squash among womenfolk,” said Shiraz Saleem, secretary, Punjab Squash Association, on Monday.

He said that during the five-day contests, U19 and senior women events will be held. “We are confident to discover new women squash talent during this event,” he added.

The qualifying rounds will be played on April 26 and the main round will start on April 27.

“The event offers a total cash prize of Rs150,000 which will encourage young women squash players to take up squash as a sport,” said a PSA official.