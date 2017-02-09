1st private LNG terminal to be operational by 2018

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The first private sector Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG) terminal, having a capacity of 1,000 million cubic feet per day

(mmcfd) gas, is expected to be completed by 2018.

On completion, this gas supply project will account for around 10

percent of the primary energy supplies of the country, and will be equivalent of

20 percent of the current domestic natural gas production.

“It will re-gassify up to 750 mmfcd gas per day as base-load,”

according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here

Thursday.

The statement added that Federal Minister for Finance, Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired a meeting with senior executives,

representing the multinational consortium, which is developing the project in

Pakistan.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for

Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Petroleum

and Natural Resources, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Chairman Board of

Investment (BOI), Dr. Miftah Ismail.

Chairman and CEO of Global Energy Infrastructure Limited (GEIL),

with which the consortium is partnering on the project, also participated in

the meeting.

The consortium comprises leading multinational energy companies

including Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Total, Mitsubishi Corp, and Hoegh

LNG.

Finance Minister said that the government of Pakistan welcomes and

appreciates the efforts of the consortium to develop this project.

He said that the participation of leading multinational energy

companies in this project is yet another demonstration of the international

investors’ confidence in Pakistan’s economic turnaround and the investor-

friendly policies of the present government.

He highlighted the most recent report published by

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) according to which Pakistan is projected to

become the 20thlargest economy by 2030 and the 16thlargest economy by

2050.

He said that Pakistan has achieved macroeconomic stability within

three years, contrary to predictions from various quarters that Pakistan

would default on its obligations by 2014 and would need six years to attain

macroeconomic stability.

He said that foreign exchange reserves recently reached an all-time

high providing five months of import cover, and that GDP growth was 4.7%

in FY 2016, an eight year high.

The Finance Minister said that the government was actively working

on projects to add over 10,000 MW of electricity to the system in the short

term, and a further 15,000 MW beyond 2018.

He highlighted said, the government was now focused on achieving

higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and is targeting GDP

growth of over 5% in the current fiscal year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources said that this project was completely a private-to-private venture,

with no government financing or off-take guarantee, which makes the project the

first of its kind in Pakistan.

He further stated that the LNG Supply Agreements relating to project

have also been executed without the involvement of the Government of

Pakistan.

He said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources will

extend all requisite policy and regulatory support for the project.

Minister for Water and Power said that this project augurs well for

the gas supply needs of the power sector.

Chairman BOI, who is also Chairman of Sui Southern Gas Company

(SSGC), said that BOI and SSGC will extend full cooperation to the

consortium for the successful implementation of the project.

Senior executives representing the consortium acknowledged the

government’s achievements in stabilising the economy and putting it on the

path to growth. They reaffirmed the fact that the project entails zero burdens

on the government.

They appreciated the government’s investor friendly policies which

have enabled this project to materialize. They said that it would have been

very difficult to envisage a project of this nature in Pakistan a few years ago.