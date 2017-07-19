1st ever `International Calligraphy Exhibition’ in capital on Aug 25

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Research Centre for Islamic History,

Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

in collaboration with National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH)

Division will arrange first-ever International Calligraphy

Exhibition in federal capital on August 25.

An official of NH&LH division told APP that prominent

calligraphers from various Islamic countries will participate in the

exhibition and display their innovative work.

This four-day exhibition will provide a strong platform to the

calligraphers within the country to show their skills and learn from

the experience of calligraphers from other Islamic countries,

reviving the urge in youth to learn this glorious art.

A meeting was held between Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH,

Irfan Siddiqui and Director General IRCICA, Dr Halit Eren in

Istanbul in May to discuss the modalities for arranging this

exhibition, the official said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that both of the

countries will join hands for translation of books on Islamic

culture and history in each other’s language. While IRCICA will also

allocate special quota of training courses for Pakistani

calligraphers, the official said.

An exhibition of traditional arts will also be arranged by the

year 2018 by IRCICA and NH&LH Division.

Dr Halit was of the view that both the departments should

jointly work to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Azad Jammu

and Kashmir, the official added.