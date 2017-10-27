19,936 Sikhs and Hindus Yatrees trip Pakistan to visit sacred places

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Minister for States and Frontier Regions
(SAFRAN) Abdul Qadar Baloch on Friday informed the Senate that about 19,936 Sikhs
and Hindus Yatrees from Indian have tripped Pakistan to visit their sacred places during last five years.
Responding to a question during
the questions hour, he said that no agreement has been signed with India where by
Pakistani Sikhs and Hindus will visit-India to witness sacred places.
He said, during last five
years, 751,930 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj. The minister said ministry
has no mandate to send Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq,
Iran and Syria.
To another question, he said government
had taken various steps to enhance the role of religious scholars in promoting a
counter narrative against extremist ideology in seminaries since the inception
of National
Action Plan.
He said `National Ulema and
Mashaikh Council’ has been established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony to promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony in the society.
