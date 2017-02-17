1,900 CCTV cameras functioning in Islamabad; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Minister of State for Interior, Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday informed the Upper House of the parliament that 1,900 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were functioning under safe city project in the federal capital to monitor any unusual activity.

Replying to a question in the senate, the minister said that total 2,100 CCTV cameras will be installed in the federal capital, out of which 1,900 CCTV cameras have been installed while remaining will be functional soon.

He said these CCTV cameras remained very helpful in detecting criminals besides traffic management. He added the government of Punjab has also planned to follow this project in the province.

He said with the help of these CCTV cameras, several crimes have been traced and criminals have been arrested. He said that vehicles number plates’ recognition software will soon be functional with these cameras.

He said that the government has always encouraged private shops owners in markets to install CCTV cameras to control crime rate and other criminal activities.

He said that there are three Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres running under supervision of Anti Narcotics Force (attached department of Narcotics Control Division), one each at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi.

The treatment centre at Karachi is run with the donations of philanthropists, he added.