19 terror suspects rounded up; huge cache of arms recovered from parts of Punjab

RAWALPINDI, Mar 11 (APP): At least 19 terror suspects were rounded up and huge cache of arms and ammo was recovered during various search operations in part of Punjab in sequel to Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad by Pakistan Rangers and Police.

According to Inter Services Public Relations here on Saturday, search operations were conducted by Pakistan Rangers and Police in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan, Lahore, Narowal, Rawalpindi and Attock.