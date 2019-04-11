ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Thursday that 19 Integrated Tourism Zones were being established in various parts of the country including 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8 in Punjab, to promote tourism.

The Integrated Tourism Zones were being developed at places like Gabeen Jabba, Swat (elevation 9,200 feet above sea level); Mankyal, Swat (8,700 ft); Bayon, Swat (11,000 ft); Bir Mughlasht, Chitral (9,000 ft); Golain, Chitral (10,400); Qaqlasht, Chitral (7,500 ft); Burwai, Naran (10,000 ft); and Mahaban, Buner (6,600 ft).

The prime minister while chairing a meeting on development and promotion of tourism here directed that a comprehensive website be launched immediately identifying all new tourist zones being set up and providing detailed information about these places to the local as well as foreign tourists.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif, Punjab Minister for Tourism Yasir Humayun, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Tourism Rashid Mehmood Langrial attended the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed about new initiatives being taken to promote tourism in the country as well as about the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Act 2019.

It was told that private sector would play a leading role in development of tourism while the government would provide an enabling environment and would act as a facilitator.

Integrated Tourism Zones were being established to promote tourism while simultaneously ensuring eco-tourism, biodiversity and natural beauty of tourist resorts.

It was further told that new initiatives were being undertaken under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Act 2019 to facilitate tourists and tap huge existing potential in the tourism sector.

The prime minister was briefed that internationally successful models were being followed for promoting tourism.